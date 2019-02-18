'Hundreds' of badgers killed each year
Hundreds of badgers are killed during badger baiting season each year with hundreds of people involved in the illegal activity, it has been claimed.

The USPCA and the NI Badger Group believe the practice is on the rise, in part, due to social media.

It is estimated that there are about 34,000 badgers in Northern Ireland.

