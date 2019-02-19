Edwin Poots says family has 'niggling doubts' about late brother's treatment in Muckamore
Former health minister Edwin Poots, whose late brother was a patient at Muckamore, has said he would support a public inquiry into the alleged abuse of patients.

Mr Poots tells BBC News NI his mother went to her grave "content that he had received good care" in the scandal-hit institution, but that family members now have "niggling doubts".

