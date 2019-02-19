Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Poots says family has 'doubts' over brother's treatment
Former health minister Edwin Poots, whose late brother was a patient at Muckamore, has said he would support a public inquiry into the alleged abuse of patients.
Mr Poots tells BBC News NI his mother went to her grave "content that he had received good care" in the scandal-hit institution, but that family members now have "niggling doubts".
-
19 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47294853/poots-says-family-has-doubts-over-brother-s-treatmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window