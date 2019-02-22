What's it like to have 'the cure'?

Video

Rebecca Hamilton from County Donegal has had the gift of the cure for more than 40 years.

She was taught the secret prayers and actions said to cure people of shingles and ringworm by an Irish man she met on holiday.

Right across Ireland, there are people like Rebecca, said to be able to cure a host of common ailments.

Those with the cure take no money for their endeavours.

