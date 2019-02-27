Protesting NI abortion laws with suitcases
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Protesting NI abortion laws

28 women, representing the number of women who fly from Northern Ireland for an abortion every week, march with suitcases to parliament.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 27 Feb 2019