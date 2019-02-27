Suitcase protest against NI abortion laws

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Abortion in Northern Ireland: Derry Girls join protest
Twenty-eight women, representing the number of women who fly from Northern Ireland for an abortion every week, marched with suitcases to parliament.
They included MPs and actors from the TV comedy Derry Girls.
-
27 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47377612/abortion-in-northern-ireland-derry-girls-join-protestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window