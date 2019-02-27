Media player
Fewer NI pupils studying modern languages
The number of pupils taking modern languages at GCSE level in Northern Ireland has fallen by more than 40% in the past 15 years.
The figures from the Joint Council for Qualifications show a significant decline in exam entries in many languages.
It comes as results from a BBC survey suggest that a third of schools in Northern Ireland have stopped offering French, German or Spanish at GCSE in the past five years.
Some 117 post-primary schools responded - more than 60% of NI schools.
