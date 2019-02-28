Race-related incidents 'increasing in NI'

Video

The Equality Commission for NI says it is seeing an increase in race incidents.

Equality Commissioner Michael Wardlow was speaking after a boy of mixed-race was paid £3,000 in settlement of a racial discrimination case.

It arose from an incident when the 13-year-old was asked to leave a Currys PC World Store in County Down.

DSG Retail Limited, operators of Currys PC World, settled the case without admission of liability.