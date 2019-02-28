Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Ballymena on second day of NI trip
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Ballymena in County Antrim on the second day of their trip to Northern Ireland.
Having last visited in 2016 the focus of their latest trip was on young people and children.
The couple were at the Braid Centre in the town where they met young people involved in film and arts projects.
-
28 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47408213/duke-and-duchess-of-cambridge-in-ballymena-on-second-day-of-ni-tripRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window