Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crossing Divides: Keeping the peace in Northern Ireland
Naomi Burns and Rebecca Coggles have been taking part in an EU-funded scheme to improve relations between Protestant and Catholic communities in Belfast.
-
04 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47424125/crossing-divides-keeping-the-peace-in-northern-irelandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window