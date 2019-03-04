'Every morning I worry he's dead'

Video

A mother whose son is addicted to heroin and prescription drugs has said she fears he will die if he is not given the help he needs.

"When I get up in the morning, my first thought is: 'Is he alive?'," she told BBC News NI.

He has been administered with the drug Naloxone 10 times, she said.

It temporarily reverses the effects of an overdose, allowing more time for emergency treatment.