Crossing Divides: The Brexit youth discussion
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Crossing Divides: The Northern Ireland Brexit youth discussion

BBC News NI's Jordan Kenny hosts a discussion with pupils from St Mary's College, Derry, and Ballyclare High School about Brexit and the political impasse in Northern Ireland.

Filmed as a live broadcast at the Seamus Heaney Homeplace in Bellaghy, County Londonderry, the event formed part of the BBC's new Crossing Divides series.

  • 04 Mar 2019