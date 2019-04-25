NI women describe impact of fibromyalgia
Two Northern Ireland women have described the impact fibromyalgia has had on their lives.

Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body and it can be difficult to detect.

About 4,500 people in Northern Ireland are receiving a Personal Independence Payment (PIP) for living with fibromyalgia - but as many as one in 25 people may actually be affected.

