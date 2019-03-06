Emergency services link up to aid mental health
New mental health emergency crisis team

The police, ambulance service and the South Eastern Trust have joined forces to create a new mental health scheme.

They try to detect a mental health crisis as it is developing, to avoid a stressful wait in a hospital emergency department.

Insp Mark Cavanagh told BBC News NI the scheme allows people in crisis who contact police to get the help and support they need.

