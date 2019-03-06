Media player
David Sterling accused of 'politically charged comment' on Brexit
Conservative MP, and Northern Ireland Office minister, John Penrose has described David Sterling's warnings over a no-deal Brexit as "a politically charged comment from a civil servant".
He was responding to a question from Lady Sylvia Hermon at Northern Ireland Questions in the Commons.
06 Mar 2019
