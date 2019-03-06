'Security force killings were not crimes'

Video

Killings at the hands of the security forces during the Troubles were "not crimes", the Northern Ireland secretary has said.

Karen Bradley was responding to a question from Democratic Unionist Party MP Emma Little-Pengelly about legacy issues.

"Over 90 per cent of the killings during the Troubles were at the hands of terrorists, every single one of those was a crime," she said.

"The fewer than 10 per cent that were at the hands of the military and police were not crimes."

Security force killings 'not crimes'