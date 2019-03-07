Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coveney: Karen Bradley's comments at time of 'real sensitivity'
Irish Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Simon Coveney has said NI Secretary Karen Bradley's comments had come at a time of "real sensitivity".
On Wednesday, Mrs Bradley said deaths caused by the security forces in Northern Ireland were "not crimes".
In her apology, Mrs Bradley has said her "language was wrong" and "deeply insensitive to many of those who lost loved ones".
Mr Coveney was responding to the comments in the Dáil on Thursday.
-
07 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47490477/coveney-karen-bradley-s-comments-at-time-of-real-sensitivityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window