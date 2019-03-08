Mum and daughter 'were alive on Sunday'

Video

Post-mortem examinations are being carried out on the bodies of three people who were found dead in a flat in Newry, County Down.

The bodies of Giselle Marimon-Herrera and her 15-year-old daughter Allison were discovered by police on Thursday.

A man was also found dead in the flat - he has yet to be identified.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) Det Supt Jason Murphy said detectives believed the mother and daughter were alive on Sunday morning.