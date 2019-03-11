Cooking up a school storm
Video

The competition was heating up as the Big School Cook Off got under way at the Belfast Metropolitan College.

The contest was part of a Northern Ireland and Donegal wide-initiative encouraging young people to take an interest in food.

Students aged between 11-14 enter an idea for a main course using locally produced food.

They have an hour to create their dish, but who will take home the Big School Cook Off trophy?

