Cooking up a school storm
The competition was heating up as the Big School Cook Off got under way at the Belfast Metropolitan College.
The contest was part of a Northern Ireland and Donegal wide-initiative encouraging young people to take an interest in food.
Students aged between 11-14 enter an idea for a main course using locally produced food.
They have an hour to create their dish, but who will take home the Big School Cook Off trophy?
11 Mar 2019
