Donegal cabin giving family a lift
A family whose child has complex mental and physical health problems is calling for better holiday accommodation for those with disabilities.

The Doherty's were talking to BBC News NI from a new facility in County Donegal, which caters entirely for families who need a lot of help when taking a break.

  • 08 Mar 2019