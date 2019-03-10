'You always have each other's back'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sister act: Clonduff camogie champions' talk family ties

Clonduff Camogie Club became the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie champions last Sunday, but the family ties on the team made the win "extra special."

The players spoke to BBC News NI about their win and the local community's reaction.

  • 10 Mar 2019