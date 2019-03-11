Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'The language that I used was wrong' - Bradley apologises in Commons
The NI Secretary has issued an apology to the House of Commons for her "deeply insensitive" remarks on state killings in Northern Ireland.
Karen Bradley appeared before MPs to "correct the record" for her "inaccurate" comments on the actions of soldiers during the Troubles.
She told MPs last Wednesday that deaths caused by security forces in NI were "not crimes".
Ms Bradley has faced calls to quit from some victims' families.
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47532585/the-language-that-i-used-was-wrong-bradley-apologises-in-commonsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window