What was Bloody Sunday?
Thirteen people were killed and 15 people wounded on 30 January 1972 after members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on a civil rights demonstration in Londonderry.
BBC News NI looks back at the events of the day, and the inquiries that have taken place to date.
Video Journalists: Dean McLaughlin and Peter Hamill.
14 Mar 2019
