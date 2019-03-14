What was Bloody Sunday?
Thirteen people were killed and 15 people wounded on 30 January 1972 after members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on a civil rights demonstration in Londonderry.

BBC News NI looks back at the events of the day, and the inquiries that have taken place to date.

