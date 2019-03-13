'We thought we were under attack'
Video

Bloody Sunday commander: 'We thought we were under attack'

Thirteen people were shot dead in Londonderry when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire on civilians in 1972.

The Saville Inquiry into the killings concluded that all the victims were innocent.

The commanding officer of the paratroopers at the time, Lt Col Derek Wilford, told the BBC's Peter Taylor that on Bloody Sunday: "We thought we were under attack".

