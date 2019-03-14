Brother relieved at prosecution decision
The brother of one of those killed on Bloody Sunday has said he was relieved that one soldier was to be prosecuted for his brother's murder.

James Wray was among 13 people shot dead at a civil rights march on 30 January 1972.

Liam Wray said it was a "black day” for other Bloody Sunday families who will not see anyone prosecuted for their family members deaths.

