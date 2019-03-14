Video

The families of those killed on Bloody Sunday have reacted to the news that one soldier will face murder charges.

The Public Prosecution Service said there was enough evidence to prosecute Soldier F for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

John Kelly, whose brother Michael was killed on Bloody Sunday, said "their victory is our victory" to the two families who will see a soldier prosecuted.

The soldier also faces charges for the attempted murders of Patrick O'Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and Michael Quinn.

Thirteen people were shot dead at a civil rights march on 30 January 1972.

The day became known as Bloody Sunday - one of the darkest days of the Northern Ireland Troubles.