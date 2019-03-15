'It will never bring my mum back'

Media player
Jayne Toal Reat murder: Daughter speaks after killer jailed
A young woman whose mother was murdered in a "frenzied attack" on Christmas Day in 2017 has said she is "disappointed" by the sentence handed to the killer.
Jayne Toal Reat died from seven stab wounds while her daughter Charlotte Reat sustained knife injuries to her face.
They were attacked by 20-year-old Nathan Ward at their home at Mornington Lane in Lisburn, County Antrim.
Ward, also of Mornington Lane, was told on Friday that he would spend at least 17 years in prison.
Charlotte Reat said: "I'm disappointed with the outcome because they'll never bring my mum back."
