Jess Harkin was just three years old when she first saw a clown at a circus and since then, her ambition has been to become one.

Unfortunately, dressing up and performing tricks came to a stop when she was bullied by classmates in school.

The 22 year old from County Donegal suffered from bad anxiety at secondary school and left before her final year - but she never quite gave it up completely.

Practising magic using YouTube tutorials and attending circus school in Londonderry has helped her grow in confidence both as a magician and as Kazoo the clown.

"I'm much more confident now. I can perform on stage in front of an audience. It's changed who I am now," she says.

Her next challenge is to break America and work there as a professional magician.

