Two die after Cookstown hotel party
Two people have died after a St Patrick's Day party at a hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone.
Police said another two people were being treated in hospital - one in a critical condition - following the incident at the Greenvale Hotel.
18 Mar 2019
