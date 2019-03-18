Media player
'Everybody just wanted to get inside'
Three teenagers have died after reports of a crush at a St Patrick's Day party at a hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone.
A 17-year-old girl and two boys aged 16 and 17 died after the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel on Sunday night.
Police are investigating the tragedy and appealing for witnesses to contact them.
Kyra Coyle, 17, who witnessed the incident, spoke to BBC Reporter Emma Vardy.
18 Mar 2019
