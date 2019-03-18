Media player
'My daughter saw fight for life'
Mary Coyle says her daughter phoned her from the Greenvale Hotel to say "a boy has died".
She said her daughter saw CPR being performed on one of the three victims.
Lauren Bullock, 17, Connor Currie, 16, and Morgan Barnard, 17, died after reports of a crush outside the Greenvale Hotel on Sunday night.
The hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone, was hosting a St Patrick's Day party.
