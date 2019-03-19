Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cookstown deaths 'have had deep impact'

Parish priest Dean Kevin Donaghy says it is time to come together to support young people affected by the Cookstown tragedy.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown, on Sunday.

Fr Donaghy said communities will pull together to support everyone who has been affected.

