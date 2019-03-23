How to reduce your fashion footprint
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fast fashion: Tips for a guilt-free wardrobe

Some people in the fashion industry are taking steps to reduce the environmental effect of our clothing.

But what can you do to help?

Other than buying less, there are some easy ways you can use your own wardrobe to help reduce your fashion footprint.

Students from Ulster University share their top tips.

  • 23 Mar 2019