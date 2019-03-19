'People just kept falling and falling'
Police investigating the deaths of three teenagers at a St Patrick's Day party crush have said more could easily have been killed.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown, on Sunday.

Eboney Johnston, who witnessed the crush, describes the scene.

