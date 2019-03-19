'More could have died' in Cookstown crush

Video

Police investigating the deaths of three teenagers at a St Patrick's Day party crush have said more people could have been killed.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown, on Sunday.

CCTV showed as many as 400 people outside the hotel, the PSNI said.

