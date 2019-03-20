Media player
Brexit: NI politicians disagree over EU votes
Stephen Farry of Alliance told MPs his party would be comfortable contesting European elections if Article 50 is extended.
But Ulster Unionist Steve Aiken said a second Brexit referendum would polarise the UK even further.
The Northern Ireland politicians were speaking at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster.
20 Mar 2019
