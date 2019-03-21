Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: DUP 'has not asked for cash in negotiations'
The DUP's Brexit spokesman, Sammy Wilson, says his party will not be "threatened" into voting for the government's deal.
On Wednesday, Theresa May blamed MPs for the failure to ratify an agreement in order for the UK to leave the EU on 29 March.
Sammy Wilson said he believed the PM was trying to threaten Parliament.
The East Antrim MP also said his party had not asked for cash as part of negotiations.
-
21 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47655704/brexit-dup-has-not-asked-for-cash-in-negotiationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window