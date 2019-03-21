Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cookstown disco crush victims remembered
On St Patrick's Day, a crush outside a disco in Cookstown killed Lauren Bullock, Morgan Barnard and Connor Currie.
Dozens of students from St Patrick's Academy were there.
Staff have been encouraging students to share their memories,
-
21 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window