Funeral to be held for mother and daughter
A funeral service will be held later for a mother and daughter found dead in a flat in Newry, County Down.

The bodies of Giselle Marimon-Herrera and her 15-year-old daughter, Allison, were discovered on 7 March and police believe they were strangled.

A local cafe owner and friend has paid tribute to the "genuinely nice" family.

  • 22 Mar 2019