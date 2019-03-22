Media player
Newry deaths: Funeral service for mum and daughter
A funeral service will be held later for a mother and daughter found dead in a flat in Newry, County Down.
The bodies of Giselle Marimon-Herrera and her 15-year-old daughter, Allison, were discovered on 7 March and police believe they were strangled.
A local cafe owner and friend has paid tribute to the "genuinely nice" family.
22 Mar 2019
