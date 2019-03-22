Funerals take place for disco crush victims

Video

Funeral services have taken place for the three teenagers killed in a queue crush outside a disco in County Tyrone.

Morgan Barnard and Lauren Bullock, both 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie died after the incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick's Day.

Mourners turned out in big numbers to the three services on Friday.

