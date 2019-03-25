'There will be trophies'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet Northern Ireland's first amputee football club
Belfast Amputee Football Club is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.
It is encouraging amputees of all ages and abilities to take up football and get involved in sport.
Video journalist: Jordan Kenny
-
25 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47687191/meet-northern-ireland-s-first-amputee-football-clubRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window