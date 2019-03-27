The one-year-old who has never had a home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Homeless children: One-year-old living in hostel

One-year-old Barry Flynn lives in a hostel with his dad. He has never had a home of his own.

He is one of more than 2,000 homeless children living in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland.

A spokesman for the Housing Executive said they hope to provide the pair with a permanent home soon.

  • 27 Mar 2019