Potholes: NI motorists receive over £1m since 2016
Pothole damage compensation doubles in two years

Compensation paid to drivers in Northern Ireland whose vehicles were damaged by potholes and other road defects has more than doubled in the last two years.

The amount of compensation rose from £321,849 in 2016 to £751,926 in 2018.

The figures were obtained by BBC News NI under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.

  • 26 Mar 2019