Cribby or kerby? What do you say?

Cribby, kerby, kerbsie - whatever you called it, you probably remember the rules from your childhood.
Well, it's being brought back, by Féile an Phobail, the West Belfast Festival.
It is introducing a cribby competition to this year's line-up.
Some staff from BBC News NI put their skills to the test. How did they fare?
29 Mar 2019
