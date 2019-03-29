Media player
'DUP do not speak for the majority in NI'
Independent Unionist Lady Hermon told the House of Commons that the DUP 'do not speak for the majority of people in Northern Ireland'.
She was speaking during a debate on the Brexit withdrawal agreement on Friday.
29 Mar 2019
