The one-year-old who has never had a home

Homeless children: One-year-old living in hostel
One-year-old Barry Flynn lives in a hostel with his dad. He has never had a home of his own.
He is one of more than 2,000 homeless children living in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland.
A spokesman for the Housing Executive said they hope to provide the pair with a permanent home soon.
28 Mar 2019
