'We want pupils to feel identities recognised'

A Belfast grammar school is to review its uniform policy partly to ensure that transgender pupils and those from religious groups feel comfortable.
Methodist College is consulting parents for their views on potential changes.
Pupils and staff will also be asked for their opinions.
The school told BBC News NI that it regularly reviewed its uniform policy.
27 Mar 2019
