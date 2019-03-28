'Belfast a fantastic home for Line Of Duty'
Line Of Duty: Belfast 'fantastic home' for crime drama

Belfast has been a "fantastic home" for the hit BBC crime drama Line Of Duty, says writer Jed Mercurio.

The show is filmed in the city and stars Northern Ireland actor Adrian Dunbar.

Series five begins on BBC One at 21:00 BST on Sunday.

