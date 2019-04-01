'Proposal would not prevent hard border'

Video

The DUP will not be supporting the alternative Brexit model Common Market 2.0, the party's Sammy Wilson has said.

The MP said it did not ensure the avoidance of a hard border on island of Ireland.

Common Market 2.0, also known as Norway Plus, would propose membership of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and a "comprehensive customs arrangement".

Its proponents say this would remove the need for the Irish border backstop to ever take effect.