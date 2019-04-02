'People can't imagine what it feels like'

Video

Police are using new technology to try to find the body of a County Down woman who went missing in 2005.

Ms Dorrian's sister Joanne said what had happened to her sister had ruined the family's lives.

"People can't imagine what this feels like, they can't imagine what it feels like not knowing where she is," she said.

"My mum passed away a few years ago and she never got the answers that she needed. It has ruined her life and it has ruined our lives, none of us have been the same ever since this has happened."