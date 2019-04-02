When knowing left from right is crucial

Video

Do you ever struggle to tell your left from your right, maybe when driving or giving directions?

If so, you're not alone as evidence suggests a significant proportion of the population has difficulties.

Usually, it's not a big thing. But, in medicine, adverse events caused by left-right issues can have serious consequences.

A new study from Queen's University Belfast has questioned the idea that determining left from right is effortless for everyone.

It has said that medical education should respond by raising awareness about the challenges some medical students face.